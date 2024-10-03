B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 23,560 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AGRO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

