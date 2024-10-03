B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,088 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

