B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.