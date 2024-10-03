B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

