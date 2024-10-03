B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $28.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

