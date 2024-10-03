B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $687.46.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $796.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $826.24. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

