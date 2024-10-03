B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $5,541,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

