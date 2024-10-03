Baker Hughes to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

BKR stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,592,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

