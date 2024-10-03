Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 0.5%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. 4,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

