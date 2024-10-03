Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.86

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 449640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alden Global Capital LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 63.6% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 554,263 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

