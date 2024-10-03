BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.