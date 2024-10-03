BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 3,373 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 12.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

