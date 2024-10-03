Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 3.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.84. 216,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 900,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 90.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.