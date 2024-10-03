Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 31,450,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,871,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

