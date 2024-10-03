Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 11,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,503. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

