Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.45 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.14). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.91), with a volume of 380,466 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 378.60. The company has a market capitalization of £57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 629.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a €0.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,881.36%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

