Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,919 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $108.11 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

