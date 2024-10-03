Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 626 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYZ opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

