Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.