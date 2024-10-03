Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.