Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1,142.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000.

AIA stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

