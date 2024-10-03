Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Tilray by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

