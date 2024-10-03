Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SQM opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $64.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

