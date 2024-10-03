Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

