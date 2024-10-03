Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,674 shares of company stock worth $1,491,826 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

