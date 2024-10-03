Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BNRE opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.