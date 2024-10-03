Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,496 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

ZG opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

