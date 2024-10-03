Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,200 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

