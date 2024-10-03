Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,386 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

