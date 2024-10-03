Bank of Montreal Can Sells 951,763 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

