Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $85,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $307,237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 76.25%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

