Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 31,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.78.
Bank OZK Company Profile
