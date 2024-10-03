Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 31,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.