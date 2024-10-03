Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 6465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Banxa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.