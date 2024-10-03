Barclays Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $137.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $142.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.7% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 44,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 70,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.