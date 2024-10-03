Barclays Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $30.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 996,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,586. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 343,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.