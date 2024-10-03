Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 3%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 78,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$22.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

