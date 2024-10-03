Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Information Services Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

