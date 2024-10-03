Benjamin (Ben) Laurance Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$56,000.00 ($38,620.69).

Benjamin (Ben) Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Benjamin (Ben) Laurance bought 6,400,000 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($136,827.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

