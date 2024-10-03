Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Trading Down 26.5%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 99,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 16,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.33).

Beowulf Mining Stock Down 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.66 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Ed Bowie bought 18,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896.06 ($6,549.04). 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

