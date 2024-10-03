Bernstein Bank Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

