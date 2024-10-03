Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.27). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares changing hands.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41.
About Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
