Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 16.70, but opened at 17.30. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 16.92, with a volume of 2,519 shares traded.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of 11.78 and a 200 day moving average of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The company had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

