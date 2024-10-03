Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.43. 66,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 371,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

