BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $10,236,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 884,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 252,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

BIGC stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.98. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

