Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 19,648,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Bilibili by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.