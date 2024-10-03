BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $0.83. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 67,623 shares trading hands.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.