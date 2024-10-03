Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up to $326.74

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $326.74, but opened at $334.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $334.85, with a volume of 130 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

