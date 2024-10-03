BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

