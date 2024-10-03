Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.31. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 60,273 shares trading hands.
Biomerica Stock Up 2.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.09.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.44% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
