Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.31. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 60,273 shares trading hands.

Biomerica Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.09.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.44% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

