Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Releases Earnings Results

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
