Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Releases Earnings Results

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

